Iowa lawmakers pass bill to curb publ...

Iowa lawmakers pass bill to curb public sector unions

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Republican lawmakers in Iowa approved legislation on Thursday to limit the powers of public sector unions to negotiate for state and local employees, restrictions similar to those previously enacted in Wisconsin and Michigan. Both the House of Representatives and the state Senate voted in favor of the measure, which was opposed by Democrats and unions who have said that it will gut collective bargaining rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King Liar Wed RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan '17 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan '17 Will Dockery 2
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC