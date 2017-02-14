Iowa Lawmakers Fast-tracking Bill to Cut Collective Bargaining
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature is moving to approve a bill that would cut most collective bargaining rights for public sector employees. The bill is scheduled for floor debate Tuesday in the House and Senate, one week after it was made public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Sat
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC