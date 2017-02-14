Iowa Lawmakers Fast-tracking Bill to ...

Iowa Lawmakers Fast-tracking Bill to Cut Collective Bargaining

5 hrs ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature is moving to approve a bill that would cut most collective bargaining rights for public sector employees. The bill is scheduled for floor debate Tuesday in the House and Senate, one week after it was made public.

