Iowa Lawmaker Calls Group's Director a 'Punk' After Picture with Governor

The marathon debate about changing Iowa's four decades-long policy giving unions rights to bargain on behalf of public workers featured emotional rhetoric, and so has the aftermath. Republican-led majorities in the House and Senate passed a bill Thursday, later signed by Republican Governor Terry Branstad Friday, that significantly restricts the number of issues covered under collective bargaining, except for wages for most of the state's 184,000 public workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.