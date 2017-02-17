Iowa House, Senate pass collective bargaining bills following days of heated debate
Democratic efforts to derail expansive changes to Iowa's collective bargaining law were met with a Republican wall of near unanimous support for bills that passed Thursday in the House and Senate.
