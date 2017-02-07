Iowa House approves 1.11 percent school aid hike

As The Ledger reported Monday, the Iowa House of Representatives was expected to approve a 1.11 percent K-12 school funding increase that the Senate had passed last week, and that's exactly what happened. Opponents of the measure warned lawmakers Monday that a proposed $40 million increase in state school aid to K-12 schools will result in larger classes, fewer course offerings and layoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.