Iowa GOP's public sector union bill similar to Wisconsin
" A plan by Republican lawmakers in Iowa to quickly pass a bill that would drastically cut collective bargaining rights for public workers has several similarities to Wisconsin's signature 2011 law that led to massive protests in that state. The 68-page bill by Iowa GOP lawmakers cleared some procedural votes Wednesday in the state House and Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC