Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-star RB Kyshaun Bryan Signs With Hawkeyes
Kyshaun Bryan came into the fold really late into the recruiting process after decommitting from South Carolina, but he should make a major impact playing his football in Kinnick Stadium for the next four years after signing his National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes. Bryan is an absolute monster of a halfback, who has the ability to make defenders miss in space but is also willing to act like a battering ram when plowing into defenders.
