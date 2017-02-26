Iowa fire departments salute fallen W...

Iowa fire departments salute fallen West Burlington firefighter

15 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Several fire departments and other first responders between Des Moines and Burlington offered roadside salutes as fallen firefighter James Franciskovich was driven back to West Burlington on Sunday.

