Iowa fire department takes more steps to save pets from house fires

The West Branch Fire Department is better equipped for saving pets from house fires after a donation of animal oxygen masks and buying a dog CPR unit. Like some other departments, they had little to no training on how to save animals that had been exposed to smoke ventilation.

