Iowa fire department takes more steps to save pets from house fires
The West Branch Fire Department is better equipped for saving pets from house fires after a donation of animal oxygen masks and buying a dog CPR unit. Like some other departments, they had little to no training on how to save animals that had been exposed to smoke ventilation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC