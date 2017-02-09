Iowa county sees thousands of Election Day ballots uncounted
Iowa election officials say nearly 6,000 Dallas County absentee ballots went uncounted from the Nov. 8 election because of mistakes by local election officials. A letter from the Iowa Secretary of State's office says a total of 5,842 ballots went uncounted, but the office acknowledges the missed votes did not change the outcome of any election on the ballot in the central Iowa county.
