Iowa Community College students study virtual reality
In a computer lab in downtown Davenport , a group of 14 students are exploring and training for what could be the next generation of digital jobs. As the first students of the new EON Innovation Academy at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, the group is delving into the world of virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR.
