Iowa college student plays trumpet at funerals for veterans
A University of Northern Iowa student is using her trumpet to give back to veterans, playing "Taps" at many local military funerals. University marching band member JD Waybill of Central City has been performing at most military funerals with the Cedar Falls AMVETs Post 49 since 2015.
