Iowa bill would ban religious freedom
Each state is responsible for vaccine legislation, not the federal government. How is it that this year, 2017, 100 vaccine bills covering 30 states suddenly popped up altogether? Currently, Iowa HF 261 would mean that public or private education would not be available to Iowa children unless they are fully vaccinated .
