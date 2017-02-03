Iowa bill seeks to prohibit 'sanctuary' cities
An Iowa legislative panel has approved a bill to restrict the state, cities, counties and universities from enacting policies preventing them from helping to carry out federal immigration laws. The legislation prohibits enacting so-called sanctuary cities, which are municipalities that have adopted policies limiting local cooperation with federal immigration officials in some way.
