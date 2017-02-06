Group of election officials say they'll oppose voter ID bill
A key group of election officials plans to oppose legislation proposed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate that would require voter identification at the polls and make other changes to the state's election system. The Iowa State Association of County Auditors confirmed Monday that the group voted Friday to register against Pate's bill.
