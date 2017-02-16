Greatness STEMs from Iowans
Sarah Derry, a graduate of Drake University and the South Central Regional STEM manager, gave a speech on February 15, 2017 in regards to how the STEM Advisory Council is working to build a better transition from education to the workplace environment throughout the state of Iowa. "As the Regional Manager since 2013, Derry supports the efforts of the Iowa STEM Council, and spends many nights and weekends running festivals and helping with other activities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King Liar
|Wed
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC