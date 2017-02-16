Greatness STEMs from Iowans

Sarah Derry, a graduate of Drake University and the South Central Regional STEM manager, gave a speech on February 15, 2017 in regards to how the STEM Advisory Council is working to build a better transition from education to the workplace environment throughout the state of Iowa. "As the Regional Manager since 2013, Derry supports the efforts of the Iowa STEM Council, and spends many nights and weekends running festivals and helping with other activities."

