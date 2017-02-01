GOP-led Iowa Senate OKs bill to defun...

GOP-led Iowa Senate OKs bill to defund Planned Parenthood

Iowa would forego millions in federal dollars in order to stop contributing a small amount of state funding toward Planned Parenthood under a bill approved Thursday by the Republican-controlled Senate, and the lawmakers backing the legislation declined to say how Iowa would foot the bill. The vote was 30-20 along party lines - a former Republican-turned-Independent also voted yes.

