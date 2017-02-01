Federal agency traces listeria in Blue Bell product to Iowa
Federal inspectors have confirmed that listeria found in a brand of Blue Bell ice cream, prompting another recall of its products, originated with a third-party supplier. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last month to Iowa-based Aspen Hills detailing the company's failures in preventing contamination.
