Ex-Glenwood center workers charged wi...

Ex-Glenwood center workers charged with mistreating clients

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Six former employees of a southwest Iowa state facility that treats people with intellectual or developmental disabilities have been charged with mistreating facility residents. The Des Moines Register reports that police said Thursday the six ex-workers were charged in arrest warrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King Liar Wed RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan '17 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan '17 Will Dockery 2
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC