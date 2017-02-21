Ernst runs into the anti-Trump resistance in rural Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst had planned a "veterans roundtable" in this tiny eastern Iowa town -- far away from the anti-Trump and pro-Obamacare protests that have filled cities in recent weeks. It mirrored the playbook other Republican lawmakers have used during this week's congressional break: A narrow topic covered in a rural portion of her state, in a public building with limited space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC