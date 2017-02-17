Eastern Iowa Girl Scout Troop receive...

Eastern Iowa Girl Scout Troop receives high honor

Seven fifth graders at Center Point-Urbana Intermediate School put in more than a dozen hours each to earn the Bronze Award. It's the highest award a junior scout can earn.

