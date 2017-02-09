Eastern Iowa cities rank near last in...

Eastern Iowa cities rank near last in being "bible-minded"

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Cities in Eastern Iowa are one of the least likely to read a bible or believe what it says, according to a study by the American Bible Society and BARNA, ranking them 97th out of 100. The rankings were calculated by analyzing survey responses about bible reading habits and beliefs.The study goes through the top 100 media markets; Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Iowa City areas fall under the same market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... 6 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
Steve King Liar Jan 24 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC