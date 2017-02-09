Eastern Iowa cities rank near last in being "bible-minded"
Cities in Eastern Iowa are one of the least likely to read a bible or believe what it says, according to a study by the American Bible Society and BARNA, ranking them 97th out of 100. The rankings were calculated by analyzing survey responses about bible reading habits and beliefs.The study goes through the top 100 media markets; Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Iowa City areas fall under the same market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|6 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC