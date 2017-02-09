Eastern Iowa cities rank near last in being "bible-minded"

Cities in Eastern Iowa are one of the least likely to read a bible or believe what it says, according to a study by the American Bible Society and BARNA, ranking them 97th out of 100. The rankings were calculated by analyzing survey responses about bible reading habits and beliefs.The study goes through the top 100 media markets; Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Iowa City areas fall under the same market.

