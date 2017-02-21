'Don't repeal Obamacare, improve it':...

'Don't repeal Obamacare, improve it': Republicans face wrath...

Republicans members of Congress, away from Washington for the Presidents Day week, are getting an earful as constituents have come out in force to voice displeasure for some of the party's policy positions, particularly the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa held an event on Tuesday in which constituents voiced concerns about losing coverage if the law better known as Obamacare is repealed.

