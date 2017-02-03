Dancing the cancer away

With a little help from his mother, Christine, 22-year-old Jacob Larkins tries-on his cap and gown before the "graduation" ceremony of the 23rd annual University of Iowa Dance Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the University of Iowa Memorial Union building in Iowa City, IA. Cancer patients who have gone 5 years cancer-free are invited to graduate from Dance Marathon before Saturday's "Big Event."

