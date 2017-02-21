Companies estimate losses of $450M on...

Companies estimate losses of $450M on Medicaid in Iowa

Read more: Hawk Eye

Three private insurance companies overseeing Medicaid in Iowa said they expect to lose about $450 million in the first year of administering the health care program for the poor and disabled. Representatives for UnitedHealthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas and Amerigroup disclosed the estimate to lawmakers during a budget committee meeting Wednesday.

