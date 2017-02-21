Companies estimate losses of $450M on Medicaid in Iowa
Three private insurance companies overseeing Medicaid in Iowa said they expect to lose about $450 million in the first year of administering the health care program for the poor and disabled. Representatives for UnitedHealthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas and Amerigroup disclosed the estimate to lawmakers during a budget committee meeting Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC