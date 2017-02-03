College News

IOWAa SCITYa S-Ariel Clabaugh, a native of Duncombe, received a BA-Theatre Arts degree from the University of Iowa at the close of the fall 2016 semester. Elise Manchester of Blairsburg; Ariel Clabaugh of Duncombe; Jenna Heeren of Jewell; Jesslyn Coghlan of Roland; Lauren Himan of Roland; Schyler Polaski of Roland; Molly Houdeshell of Stanhope; Sean Finucan of Webster City, Bridget Moriarty of Webster City; Alexis Tudor of Webster City; Cal Zahn of Webster City and a Mickelson of Woolstock.

