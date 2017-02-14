Charles City man accused of harboring...

Charles City man accused of harboring 14-year-old runaway facing enticement charges

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

An Iowa man accused of harboring a runaway 14-year-old girl is now suspected of trying to have sex with her. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested in December of 2016.

