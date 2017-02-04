Charges filed against woman over dead dogs found on property
Animal torture and other charges have been filed against a woman after several dead, injured and neglected dogs were found on property she rented. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that Lindsay Morrow with five counts of animal torture and 22 counts of animal neglect, as well as theft, fraud and ongoing criminal conduct.
