CeeLo Green's GRAMMYs Outfit Gets The...

CeeLo Green's GRAMMYs Outfit Gets The Indiana Jones Photoshop Of The Century

It was the most outrageous outfit of the night, but served Ceelo well: He used the attention to unveil his newest persona "Gnarly Davidson", complete with his own Twitter account. You have to give Green credit - he had absolutely no reason to be at the Grammys yet we'll be talking about this goofiness longer than we will Adele, Beyonce and David Bowie .

