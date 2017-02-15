CeeLo Green's GRAMMYs Outfit Gets The Indiana Jones Photoshop Of The Century
It was the most outrageous outfit of the night, but served Ceelo well: He used the attention to unveil his newest persona "Gnarly Davidson", complete with his own Twitter account. You have to give Green credit - he had absolutely no reason to be at the Grammys yet we'll be talking about this goofiness longer than we will Adele, Beyonce and David Bowie .
