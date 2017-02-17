Body of 2nd missing Iowa man recovered from river
Authorities say the body of 22-year-old Keegan Rasmussen was recovered Friday afternoon near Lock and Dam 14 at Le Claire. He and 22-year-old Tyler Steeg were reported missing Nov. 26 after a barge crew recovered an untended boat.
