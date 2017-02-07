Body Cameras and Privacy Concerns
With more body cameras on the streets, there are more questions about when police officers should be recording and who should have access to the video. For instance, when questions were raised about a deadly shooting in Urbandale last year, body camera video was used to prove the officers were justified in shooting Ali Yahia.
