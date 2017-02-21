Black and Blue Ball honors Iowa's 5 officers killed in 2016
The Iowa COPS Black and Blue Ball honored Iowa's fallen officers Saturday night at the Marriott in downtown Des Moines. Iowa lost five officers in 2016: Susan Farrell, Carlos Puente-Morales, Shawn Miller, Tony Beminio and Justin Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC