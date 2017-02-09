Big plastics housewares operation to bring 500 jobs to Iowa
Construction is expected to begin this spring on a plastics housewares plant that company officials say will bring 500 new jobs to Davenport. Television station KWQC reports that the Davenport council Wednesday night approved rezoning land for Sterilite Corp.'s plant.
