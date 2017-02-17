Bacon lovers celebrate decade of Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
Outlandish costumes, bull riding, agriculturally inspired ice sculptures, loads of bacon and thousands of people from across the country showed up to the 10th annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival on Saturday. The event started in 2006 when a group of Iowans decided Des Moines was missing something that everyone can rally around: a bacon festival.
