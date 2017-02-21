Are Iowa Immigration, Sanctuary Citie...

Are Iowa Immigration, Sanctuary Cities Bills Needed?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Bills in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature this session purport to enforce federal immigration laws, but academics say some proposals are redundant and could face legal challenges. The proposed bills include a so-called sanctuary cities ban that would require state, local and college officials to follow laws related to immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 3
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan '17 cpeter1313 4
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan '17 define 325
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC