Anti-union forces set sites on Iowa public sector workers
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Midwest is quickly becoming ground zero for state legislative efforts to curb union activities, and it is everyday workers who are paying the price. Just days after Missouri enacted so-called right-to-work legislation, Republicans in Iowa are pushing forward with an effort to restrict collective bargaining for public sector workers.
