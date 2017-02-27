Annual Iowa Wesleyan lecture discussed beauty

Artist / Theologian Ted Lyddon Hattan hands myrrh to Jean Thomson at the conclusion of his "Will Beauty Save the World Now?" installation Sunday Feb. 26, 2017 at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, IA. At the end of the viewing, Hattan deconstructed his installation by clearing all of the myrrh and giving it away to onlookers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.