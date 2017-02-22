An Iowa Republican wants universities to ask prospective professors: How would you vote?
An Iowa lawmaker wants public universities in the state to take into account the political party affiliations of prospective professors and instructors when hiring, in an attempt to establish a "partisan balance" among higher education faculty members. The Des Moines Register reports that Senate File 288 was authored by state Sen. Mark Chelgren, a Republican.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC