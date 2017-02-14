Aliza Woodford Receives One Of Iowa's Top Youth Volunteer Awards
Aliza Woodford, an eighth grader at Emmetsburg Catholic School, has been named Iowa's top youth volunteer, on the Middle Level, by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. She is joined in receiving this honor by Jennifer Jenks, 17, of Aurora, honoree on the High School level.
