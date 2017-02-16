3) UPDATED: Iowa Collective Bargaining Bill heads to Governor
The Iowa House and Senate passed a bill limiting collective bargaining for unions in Iowa, sending it to the Governor's desk. Republican lawmakers voted to end to debate early Thursday and voted shortly afterward.
