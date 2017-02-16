3) UPDATED: Iowa Collective Bargainin...

3) UPDATED: Iowa Collective Bargaining Bill heads to Governor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

The Iowa House and Senate passed a bill limiting collective bargaining for unions in Iowa, sending it to the Governor's desk. Republican lawmakers voted to end to debate early Thursday and voted shortly afterward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King Liar Wed RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan '17 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan '17 Will Dockery 2
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC