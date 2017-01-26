Workers remove about one-fifth of Iow...

Workers remove about one-fifth of Iowa diesel pipeline spill

12 hrs ago

Workers have removed about one-fifth of the 140,000 gallons of diesel that spilled from a broken pipeline onto an Iowa farm, authorities said on Thursday, and all the liquid on the ground should be cleaned up by the end of the day. Vacuum trucks were sucking up the fuel that spilled onto an acre of grass and tilled farmland when the pipeline broke.

