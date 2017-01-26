Workers remove about one-fifth of Iowa diesel pipeline spill
Workers have removed about one-fifth of the 140,000 gallons of diesel that spilled from a broken pipeline onto an Iowa farm, authorities said on Thursday, and all the liquid on the ground should be cleaned up by the end of the day. Vacuum trucks were sucking up the fuel that spilled onto an acre of grass and tilled farmland when the pipeline broke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Wed
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC