Why can't Iowa pay all its bills? Tax cuts among reasons
Why is Iowa in the position of struggling to pay its bills despite a relatively strong economy? One reason is a major tax cut enacted several years ago on commercial buildings and other properties that sliced hundreds of millions of dollars from the state budget. Signed into law in 2013 by Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, the largest tax cut in state history has gradually cost Iowa more than $400 million over several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC