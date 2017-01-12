VDMC to offer oncology services
Van Diest Medical Center has announced the addition of oncology services to the specialty care services available at the hospital. Dr. Angela Sandre, with Medical Oncology and Hematology Associates of Iowa, is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic Department at Van Diest Medical Center the second Wednesday of each month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC