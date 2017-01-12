VDMC to offer oncology services

VDMC to offer oncology services

Van Diest Medical Center has announced the addition of oncology services to the specialty care services available at the hospital. Dr. Angela Sandre, with Medical Oncology and Hematology Associates of Iowa, is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic Department at Van Diest Medical Center the second Wednesday of each month.

