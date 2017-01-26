UNI student: Police aren't adequately handling sex assault case
A Cedar Falls woman says a former friend sexually assaulted her just blocks from the University of Northern Iowa campus in December, but that the city Police Department is brushing it under the rug. Chloe Cumberland said she hoped after reporting the incident to police, they would bring her attacker to justice swiftly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC