Two Iowa Lawmakers Launch Crusade Aga...

Two Iowa Lawmakers Launch Crusade Against Opioid Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

A pair of Iowa House Democrats say colleagues aren't taking the opioid addicition seriously enough, so they are going to do something about it. Democrats Chuck Isenhart and Timi Brown-Powers say they were assigned to a bipartisan subcommittee that was supposed to meet before the session to draw up legislation to combat opioid addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... 21 hr cpeter1313 4
Steve King Liar Tue RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC