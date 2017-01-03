Texas man pleads guilty to fraud in l...

Texas man pleads guilty to fraud in lottery scandal case

16 hrs ago

A Texas businessman has pleaded guilty to fraud and admitted to helping lottery computer technician Eddie Tipton cash jackpots in a multi-state number-fixing scheme that netted $2 million. Rhodes says he helped Tipton try to cash a $16.5 million 2010 Iowa Hot Lotto ticket but suspicious officials never paid.

