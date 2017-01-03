Surveillance finds no Zika-carrying m...

Surveillance finds no Zika-carrying mosquitoes in Iowa

Iowa State University insect experts say an extensive surveillance project last year found that the two mosquito species most associated with Zika virus are not established in the state. The ISU Medical Entomology Laboratory oversaw mosquito trapping in 15 Iowa counties.

