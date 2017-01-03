Surveillance finds no Zika-carrying mosquitoes in Iowa
Iowa State University insect experts say an extensive surveillance project last year found that the two mosquito species most associated with Zika virus are not established in the state. The ISU Medical Entomology Laboratory oversaw mosquito trapping in 15 Iowa counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|6 hr
|GJ Bach
|2
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC