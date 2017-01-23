So Long, Farewell: Jonathan Parker to Transfer from Iowa Football Program
Well, one wide receiver commits to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season, and shortly after, we've now received word that one that was currently on scholarship will not be returning. The University of Iowa has announced that Jonathan Parker, the quick wide receiver from St. Louis, MO, will not be returning to the program after graduating this December, using the graduate transfer rule to play somewhere else for one season.
