Sexual assault reported in U of I dorm
According to the University of Iowa Police Department, officials received a report of a sexual assault at a residence hall on the west side of campus, early Sunday morning between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. "The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without clear consent from your partner.
