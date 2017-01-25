Several department battle blaze in so...

Several department battle blaze in south-central Iowa

Several fire departments have been battling a blaze in south-central Iowa's Marion County. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lambirth Trucks & Parts, which sits about a mile south of Attica.

